How will Chris Beard's salary at Texas compare to the highest-paid NCAA basketball coaches?

Chris Beard is the new Texas mens basketball coach, but the terms of the Longhorn alum's contract remain unclear.

At Texas Tech, Beard led the Red Raiders to a national championship game, a mark that the Texas men have never reached. For that, Beard was well-compensated with a salary of over $5 million per year, according to a USA Today database. For comparison, Shaka Smart was paid $3.4 million this past season.

Texas will owe Tech a $4 million buyout payment since Beard is leaving for another school within the state, according to his contract with the Red Raiders.

Including Beard, here were the five highest-paid coaches in NCAA basketball as of the 2020-21 season:

5. Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes signed a five-year contract worth $26 million in 2019. The contract was offered to Barnes to counter an offer from UCLA.

He earned $4.95 million in scheduled school pay this past season but is scheduled to $5.2 million next year. By the 2023-24 season, he is scheduled to earn $5.7 million.

4. Texas Tech basketball coach Chris Beard

Naturally, Beard's ranking in terms of pay remains to be clear for next season, but during the past season, he earned $5,050,000.

Beard's contract, which was signed in 2019 for $27.45 million, ran through 2024-25 season.

3. Villanova basketball coach Jay Wright

An NCAA champion, Wright has been head coach at Villanova since 2001. The terms of Wright's contract are not known, in part because he coaches at a private school.

According to a USA Today database, Wright made $6,144,180 this past season.

2. Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski

A 5-time NCAA champion, Krzyzewski has been head coach at Duke since 1980. His contract expires in 2021, but it remains unclear if the 74-year-old will retire or resign.

This past year, he made $7,044,221, according to the USA Today database.

1. Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari

An NCAA champion, Calipari signed a lifetime contract for $86 million in 2019 with Kentucky.

This past season, he earned $8 million in scheduled pay. Starting next season, he'll see a bump in pay to $8.5 million before seeing another bump up to $9.25 million by the 2025-26 season.