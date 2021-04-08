Jaylon Tyson, once signed up to join Texas Tech, flips his commitment to join Texas

Keep your head on a swivel this offseason while Texas coach Chris Beard assembles his first roster.

Texas landed its first commitment of the Beard era on Thursday when Texas Tech commitment Jaylon Tyson announced he was flipping to the Longhorns.

Tyson was the only recruit Tech had signed for the 2021 recruiting class. The 6-foot-6 forward from Plano John Paul II was ranked the fourth-best recruit in the state and ninth-best small forward nationally, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

“I want to thank Texas Tech University and everyone in association with the men’s basketball program for your support,” Tyson tweeted. “It has always been my dream to play for coach Beard. When I started getting recruited by high major schools, coach saw something in me that I didn’t see in myself.

“With that being said… Hook ’Em.”

The recruiting landscape wild be wild this offseason, courtesy of coaching movement and the NCAA transfer portal. Two Texas signees have already backed out of their commitments once former coach Shaka Smart left for Marquette.

As of now, the Horns have three players tracking to join the team this fall. Tyson would be joined by Emarion Ellis, a 6-foot-5 guard from Iowa, and Keeyan Itejere, a 6-foot-9 forward from North Carolina.

There still has been no announcements from players still on the roster. Kai Jones announced he was going pro and was projected as the No. 7 overall pick in the NBA draft, according to Sports Illustrated. But freshman Greg Brown, a late first-round pick or early second, has yet to announce his plans.

Former Texas forward Mareik Isom, who played at UT during the 2016-17 season, has been working out with Jericho Sims in Cooley Pavilion. Isom also played for Beard during the coach’s one season in Little Rock in the 2015-16 campaign.

As of now, it's unclear whether Sims will go pro or come back for his extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA for COVID-19.

