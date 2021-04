Texas players Royce Hamm, Donovan Williams both transferring to UNLV

Two Longhorns are betting on themselves by transferring to Las Vegas.

Texas forward Royce Hamm Jr. and Donovan Williams are both transferring to UNLV. Hamm tweeted his decision; Stadium reported on Williams’ decision.

Hamm announced last month he was leaving Texas as a graduate transfer. He played in 22 games last season and averaged 1.9 points.

Williams battled through offseason knee surgery and played 15 games. He averaged 3.3 points.

