‘Let’s run it back’: Texas G Jase Febres announces his plan to return to Longhorns
Texas guard Jase Febres announced late Sunday that he plans on returning to the Longhorns next season under his free extra year of eligibility.
“Officially announcing that I will be taking my covid year to continue playing at The University of Texas // #hookem,” Febres announced on his Instagram.
Febres will be considered a “super senior,” a term that’s gaining popularity in NCAA circles. The NCAA granted all athletes an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19.
Febres, a 6-foot-5 guard from Houston, didn’t play a full senior season after microfracture surgery in spring 2000. He wasn’t cleared for full five-on-five work until late in the year and ended up playing in just 13 games.
Still, Febres showed that when he’s in rhythm, he’s a dynamite 3-point threat. He was 6-for-11 from 3-point range in key late-season wins at Iowa State and Oklahoma. Febres also was 5-for-9 from long range against Texas Tech — new UT coach Chris Beard’s former team — at the Big 12 tournament.
Febres finished the season 20-for-51 from downtown (39.2%). He’s made 192 career 3-pointers and shot 36.2% in four seasons from 3-point range.
