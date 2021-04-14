Once signed with Texas Tech, F Jaylon Tyson changes course, signs with Texas

Jaylon Tyson was going to play for coach Chris Beard, regardless if he’s in Lubbock or Austin.

The 6-foot-6 forward from Plano John Paul II first signed a national letter of intent with Beard at Texas Tech. Once Beard came to Texas, Tyson announced he was committing to the Longhorns.

Tyson signed an athletic scholarship agreement with UT on Wednesday and will join the program for the upcoming season.

Tyson was a first-team all-state pick for the private school and averaged 22.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game last season.

Tyson’s addition comes on the heels of a massive Tuesday for roster management. Returning letterman Andrew Jones and Jase Febres announced they were coming back for next season. The Horns also picked up commitments from two transfers — Devin Askew (Kentucky) and Timmy Allen (Utah).

