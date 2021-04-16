And another one: Texas picks up 7th player for next season in Creighton’s Christian Bishop

Texas coach Chris Beard has done more damage on the recruiting trail in one week than anyone could have imagined.

The Longhorns’ latest addition came Friday afternoon when Creighton transfer Christian Bishop announced he was committing to UT. Kansas and North Carolina were considered the other two finalists for the 6-foot-7 forward.

Bishop averaged 11 points and 6.4 rebounds last season while shooting 69% percent from the floor.

In a breakdown of all three finalists, Bishop told 247Sports he liked that Texas had a coach who reached the national championship game just two years ago.

“He’s always been successful with transfers, and I feel like they have a good culture down there in Texas, so they can be a valuable choice for me,” Bishop told 247Sports.

“It obviously takes multiple good players to make a great team,” he added. “They're trying to win a national championship so they want to bring in guys who can win and I'm a winner so that's why they like me.”

Now that the NCAA has passed new rules allowing for one-time free transfers, Bishop can come to Austin and play immediately.

Bishop becomes the seventh known player for next season’s Texas roster.

Beard secured commitments from returning players Andrew Jones, Jase Febres and Brock Cunningham. Plano’s Jaylon Tyson switched his commitment from Texas Tech to UT and signed a new scholarship agreement.

Then on the transfer front, Kentucky guard Devin Askew completed his paperwork and was announced officially by the school on Friday. Askew, a 6-foot-3 guard from California, averaged 6.5 points and 2.9 assists last season for the Wildcats.

Utah’s Timmy Allen, a two-time All-Pac-12 forward, has also announced he has committed to Texas. He’s averaged at least 17 points the last two seasons and was widely considered one of the best players in the transfer portal.

Speaking to Texas reporters on Thursday, Beard commented on how the transfer portal is going to change the entire recruiting landscape.

“I mean, teams are going to change with the portal, the new college basketball,” Beard said. “So, I think you’re going to see styles change from season to season. Whether that’s good for the game or bad for the game, that’s not my decision. I don’t have a lot of time to think about that. We just we try to figure out how to win within the rules that are put in front of us.”

Contact Brian Davis by phone or text at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com or @BDavisAAS.