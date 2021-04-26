Texas F Kamaka Hepa, originally from Alaska, now transferring to Hawaii

Texas forward Kamaka Hepa, the Alaskan-raised 3-point threat known for his boundless sideline energy, is transferring to Hawaii.

Hepa announced the decision late Sunday on his Instagram account.

Hepa, originally from Barrow, Alaska, moved to Portland to finish out his high school playing career to get more attention from Division I schools. He signed with Texas before the 2018-19 season but struggled to adjust to Big 12 basketball.

Hepa shot 31% from 3-point range in 27 games as a freshman and 29.2% in 22 games as a sophomore. Hepa planned on redshirting last season, but once the NCAA gave a free year to all athletes for COVID-19, he decided to play. Hepa averaged 2.9 points in nine games.

