Long rumored to be coming, Vanderbilt’s Dylan Disu makes it official by committing to Texas

In a move that’s been expected for weeks, Pflugerville Hendrickson product Dylan Disu is transferring to Texas from Vanderbilt.

Disu, the 6-foot-9 sophomore forward who averaged 15 points and 9.2 rebounds last season, announced the move Monday on social media. He had six double-doubles and shot an impressive 49.2% from the floor overall.

Disu was on track to lead the SEC in rebounding for the season before suffering a meniscus injury in February. He played 17 games last season.

The Longhorns now have an impressive frontcourt tandem in Disu and Utah forward Timmy Allen, a two-time Pac-12 selection. The Longhorns could have even stronger rebounding potential if veteran senior Jericho Sims decides to return to school. There have been no announcements about his plans, though.

