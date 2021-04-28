Courtney Ramey will explore NBA Draft but still committed to Texas: ‘Always have been’

While other players talked up their future plans, Texas guard Courtney Ramey remained silent.

Did the Longhorns junior want to leave? Did he want to stay? How did he feel about the coaching change? Nobody outside Cooley Pavilion really knew for sure.

Ramey broke his silence Wednesday. He’s decided to go through the NBA Draft process to gather feedback but keep his eligibility intact and stay to play for new coach Chris Beard.

“While currently going thru the NBA Draft Process and getting all the feedback I can get, I will maintain my eligibility and remain fully committed to The University of Texas,” Ramey posted on Instagram. “Always have been. Hookem.”

Ramey also posted an image of him in a UT uniform with the words “I’m Back.”

Having Ramey back gives Texas a dynamic 1-2 backcourt punch. Ramey along with veteran Andrew Jones can be playmakers and leaders for a team filling up with new faces from different places.

Ramey, former coach Shaka Smart’s favorite “dog” for his burning desire to win, can be a sharp tip of Beard’s defensive spear. The St. Louis product doesn’t mind being coached hard and will call out his own teammates if the situation requires. Ramey and Beard should be simpatico.

The last three seasons, Ramey averaged 10.1 points. He’s coming off his best season as a collegiate player, one who averaged 12.2 points and shot a career-high 41.4% from 3-point range.

Ramey’s return gives the Horns nine scholarship players thus far for the 2021-22 season. Ramey, Jones, guard Jase Febres and forward Brock Cunningham are the only players from last season’s roster that have committed to return.

The Horns are still waiting on word from senior forward Jericho Sims and talented freshman Greg Brown. Insiders are keeping their cards close to the vest as not to push either player one way or the other with public comments.

Sims has been working out with former Texas player Mareik Isom while Brown has been working out away from the team. Sims has virtually no social media presence; Brown has been tweeting and liking posts that favor going and staying.

Players have until May 30 to pull their name out of the NBA Draft, so this process could drag on for several more weeks. Until then, Beard is likely to keep combing the transfer portal.

