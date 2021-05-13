After one season, Texas freshman and former Vandegrift star Greg Brown going pro

Texas freshman Greg Brown, the freakishly athletic but mercurial basketball talent from Vandegrift, announced Thursday that he will forgo his college eligibility and enter the NBA draft.

Brown made his announcement via his Instagram page.

“First off, I would like to thank the University of Texas for the historical year and all the great memories,” Brown posted. “I will cherish them forever. I have decided to chase my dreams and enter the 2021 NBA Draft and sign with BDA Sports. #hookemforever.”

The deadline for underclassmen to pull their name from draft consideration is July 19. The draft will be July 29.

Trying to gauge where Brown will end up is difficult. The website NBADraft.net has him projected as a late first-round pick. Bleacher Report projected that he would stay in school and did not include him in its mock draft. Yardbarker doesn’t project him to go in the first round.

Brown came to UT ranked as the nation’s ninth-best prospect, according to 247Sports. He averaged 26.1 points, 13.2 rebounds and 3.5 blocks while leading Vandegrift to a 33-3 record as a senior.

In Brown’s lone season as a Longhorn, he started off hot as a fireball, posting double-digit scoring totals in four of his first five games. When he rang up 24 points on 7-of-14 shooting against Oklahoma State on Dec. 20, it was obvious Brown had true one-and-done potential.

But his scoring became more sporadic as the season progressed, his defense was inconsistent, and the phenom ultimately wound up getting benched.

At the Big 12 Tournament, Brown had an emotional meltdown against Texas Tech and suddenly left the court during the second half. Then-coach Shaka Smart had no choice but to sit him the rest of the game.

Brown ended up playing just six minutes in the Big 12 Tournament championship win over Oklahoma State and six more minutes against Abilene Christian in the NCAA Tournament. By season’s end, he was an afterthought.

Brown finished the season averaging 9.3 points and 6.2 rebounds in 20.6 minutes per game. He shot 42% overall from the floor and 33% from 3-point range.

Brown’s mother, Tonya Wallace, ran track at Texas, and his father, Greg Brown II, played football for the Longhorns.

New Texas coach Chris Beard has said repeatedly that all players from last year’s roster who were weighing their future had been in contact with his staff.

“All those guys, we're trying to assist and help; whether they’re with us, whether they’re still in the decision-making process or whether they’ve decided to leave Texas, they’ve got nothing but respect from us,” Beard said in mid-April.

