Seton Hall, Gonzaga set to battle Texas in Chris Beard’s first season at Texas

Texas has a chance to see coach Shaka Smart again at some point, but it won’t be this season in the Big 12/Big East Challenge.

Texas will play at Seton Hall on Dec. 9 in the annual interconference matchup, a UT source said Tuesday. Smart, who coached at UT the last six seasons, is now the head coach at Marquette, another Big East school.

Texas is 2-1 all-time against Seton Hall, but the two programs haven’t met since Dec. 4, 2004.

CBS Sports secured the entire Big 12/Big East lineup, and there are some fascinating bold-faced matchups, like Villanova-Baylor and Kansas-St. John’s. TCU will play at Georgetown, and Butler is coming to Oklahoma. Marquette will play at Kansas State.

Also on the scheduling front, Texas was scheduled to host Gonzaga last season at the Erwin Center in the start of a home-and-home contract. However, that game was postponed because of the pandemic.

So now, Texas will play at Gonzaga this fall, and then the Zags will play in UT’s new Moody Center during the 2022-23 season. That gives the Longhorns a huge marquee matchup for their new building right from the get-go.

The full Texas basketball season will not be completed until later this summer. Typically, the Big 12 completes the conference portion of the schedule in mid-to-late July.

Roster growth: All of the newcomers scheduled to arrive during Memorial Day weekend are now on campus, a team spokesman said. Texas has at least nine scholarship players currently on the roster.

Gavin Perryman, son of former Texas guard Brandy Perryman, is also joining the team from Dallas Jesuit. Perryman averaged 19.6 points while shooting 45.8% from 3-point range. He is likely to be one of UT’s 13 scholarship players, according to a team source.

