Texas guard Devin Askew one of four Big 12 players trying out for Team USA U19 team

TCU coach Jamie Dixon will have plenty of Big 12 choices this summer as he assembles a roster for USA Basketball, including one new Longhorn.

Texas guard Devin Askew, who transferred after one season at Kentucky, is one of 27 athletes invited to the men’s under-19 World Cup training camp held in Fort Worth.

Baylor’s Kendall Brown and Langston Love and TCU’s Mike Miles were also invited, as was Texas A&M’s Jordan Hall.

The athletes will compete in games from June 20-22 on the TCU campus. The final 12-man group will represent Team USA during the U19 World Cup tournament in Latvia from July 3-11.

Askew is no stranger to Team USA play. Ranked as the nation’s 28th-best prospect in high school, Askew was part of the 2019 USA three-on-three, under-18 World Cup team that went 7-0 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Askew averaged 16.7 points and 6.3 assists as a senior at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. He then started 20 games and averaged 6.5 points and 2.9 assists as a freshman at Kentucky.

Team USA has leaned on several Longhorns in recent years. Matt Coleman, Mo Bamba and Kamaka Hepa all tried out and played for the United States before their Texas careers got going.

