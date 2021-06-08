Texas Tech guard Avery Benson’s simple message about his future: ‘Hook ’em’

Texas Tech’s emotional catalyst Avery Benson confirmed Tuesday morning that the 6-foot-4 guard will be following coach Chris Beard to Austin and transferring to Texas.

“Hook ’em,” Benson told the American-Statesman.

Those around the UT basketball team have been tight-lipped about Benson’s status, refusing to confirm anything after Benson was in Austin last weekend. With Benson in the transfer portal, he was allowed to make contact and take recruiting visits to other schools.

Technically, neither Texas officials nor Beard can comment on any recruit until the athlete signs scholarship paperwork. It’s unclear how fast that will happen, but the Longhorns are scheduled to resume offseason summer workouts this week.

Texas guard Courtney Ramey posted a photo of Benson on his Instagram page over the weekend. Benson was also with team members at the UT baseball game.

The 6-foot-4 Benson averaged 1.3 points per game the last three seasons at Tech. But he was more known for his energy, enthusiasm and facial hair. He scored a career-high 10 points against Louisville in a high-profile, non-conference clash in December 2019.

Benson’s arrival means Beard is collecting another player that fits his hard-charging style. As a program, the Horns are desperate to return to national relevance. Texas has not won a single NCAA Tournament game since 2014.

Benson would be Texas’ 10th scholarship player on the 2021-22 roster. The Horns still have three slots available, although one is expected to go to Dallas Jesuit’s Gavin Perryman.

Contact Brian Davis by phone or text at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com or @BDavisAAS.