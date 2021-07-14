Texas-Stanford basketball scheduled to play Dec. 19 in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena

Texas men’s basketball will play a non-conference game against Stanford on Dec. 19 in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena, UT coach Chris Beard told the American-Statesman.

Texas just ended Stanford’s two-decade run as Directors’ Cup champions. Now, the two schools’ basketball teams will meet for the first time since UT captured a 75-73 win at Stanford on Dec. 19, 2015.

More:After winning three national titles, Texas claims crown as No. 1 athletics department in country

The Horns hold a 3-2 all-time series lead. The most notable game in the series came during the 2008 NCAA Tournament when the Horns beat the Lopez twins 82-62 in the Sweet 16.

More:Texas joins four-team tournament to honor former Longhorns coach Abe Lemons

Beard’s staff is likely almost done assembling the non-conference portion of the schedule. Texas recently announced the creation of the Abe Lemons Classic that will feature three non-conference opponents at the Erwin Center.

Contact Brian Davis by phone or text at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com or @BDavisAAS.