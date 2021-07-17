Texas’ recruiting locomotive keeps powering ahead as Beard lands 2022 guard Arterio Morris

Texas coach Chris Beard sure can multitask. While assembling a dynamite roster for this season, he also has landed his first commitment for 2022 — possibly the best player in the Dallas area.

Four-star guard Arterio Morris said Saturday on "The Field of 68" podcast that he’s committing to Texas.

Beard has already given him a nickname. “He called me Franchise,” Morris said.

Morris (6 feet 3, 190 pounds) was named the All-Area Player of the Year by The Dallas Morning News after averaging 23.1 points and 6.3 rebounds last season at Dallas Kimball. He ranks 31st nationally among all players, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

“Right now, I discussed it with my fam, I discussed it with my coaches. It came down to the greatest option I feel like is a great opportunity for me,” Morris said on the podcast. “I’m going to Texas.”

This news came on the same day Beard landed Minnesota transfer Marcus Carr, the last major piece for the 2021-22 roster.

Morris said he also considered Georgia and Kansas. He spoke with UT incoming freshman Jaylon Tyson, who is from Plano, about the transition under Beard. And when he visited the Horns, the current players made him feel welcome.

“Just hearing everything from them, it just lifted me up and brought a lot of music to my ears with my mom,” Morris said. “It’s just a great school.”

As a high school senior, Morris will play at iSchool of Lewisville. The Morning News reported that he was offered a chance to join the Overtime Elite pro basketball league and earn $100,000 to forfeit his high school and college eligibility. He passed on that offer to play at iSchool and then UT.

“I can just tell you I’m an all-around player,” Morris said on the podcast. “Some people compare me to Ja Morant from time to time.”

Morris is close friends with Keyonte George, currently the nation’s fourth-best prospect. They are expected to play together at iSchool in the upcoming school year.

“I might pressure him a lot,” Morris said. “I might keep asking until he gets irritated.”

Contact Brian Davis by phone or text at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com or @BDavisAAS.