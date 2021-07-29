Texas’ Kai Jones, Greg Brown, Jericho Sims all get the call in UT’s best NBA Draft since 2011

Kai Jones ran the floor so well at Texas because he grew up running track in the Bahamas.

Jones was cut from the local basketball team for three straight seasons, from seventh to ninth grades. But Jones still fell in love with basketball at age 15 and started watching LeBron James when he played in Cleveland.

Jones kept working, kept growing, kept getting better, and Thursday night, the 6-foot-11 forward dunked on all those who thought it’d never work out. Jones was chosen 19th overall in the NBA Draft and is now part of the Charlotte Hornets.

Later in the second round, freshman Greg Brown III was taken 43rd overall by the Portland Trailblazers. Then with the 58th overall pick, the New York Knicks snapped up senior big man Jericho Sims.

This marks the first time three Longhorns were taken in the same draft since Tristan Thompson, Jordan Hamilton and Cory Joseph all went in the first round in 2011.

“This rapid rise goes to God and just my work ethic,” Jones said immediately afterward. He was wearing a New York Knicks hat on the stage in Brooklyn, but the Hornets traded a first-round pick to acquire Jones at No. 19.

“Man, I’m super excited. It’s a huge blessing,” Jones said. “Many people from the Bahamas don't get to be in this position, so I’m really excited, man. I’m super blessed.”

The Longhorns have produced a first-round draft pick five of the last seven years. He’s also the 19th first-rounder from UT taken in school history.

Jones was something of a project when he signed with coach Shaka Smart. But the coaching staff loved his incredible athleticism and positive attitude, two major traits important to Smart.

Jones averaged just 3.6 points per game as a freshman. Then as a sophomore, he moved into an expanded role as the team’s sixth man and saw exponential growth. He averaged 8.8 points and 4.8 rebounds last season, numbers that won’t turn many heads.

But if you watched the Horns and zeroed in on Jones, it was clear his best basketball days are yet to come.

Jones finished in double figures five of the last six games of the regular season and wound up shooting 38.2% from 3-point range for the season.

“University of Texas is a first-class school. We work really hard there,” Jones said. “Coach has held us bigs to a standard every time we come through. So it's a huge blessing.

“I know some of the guys who are already in the NBA,” Jones added. “I have a relationship with them. It's going to be huge for me moving forward, just being able to talk to them about their experiences, learn from them and compete against them, too.”

Brown is considered to have tremendous upside even though he struggled in his lone season at UT. The Vandegrift product averaged 9.3 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 42% overall.

Brown finished the season ranked ninth in the Big 12 in total rebounds and had all kinds of solid defensive numbers. But his attitude soured as the season progressed, and he got so upset at the Big 12 tournament, he left the bench area during a game. That prompted Smart to effectively bench him.

Still, Brown is viewed as a project worth taking a risk on, even though his offensive game needs work.

Sims dazzled NBA scouts during the run-up to the draft. But some likely had a hard time trying to read his personality. Sims is one of the quietest athletes you’ll ever come across, but he’s competitive as anyone.

Sims, a four-year player at Texas, started off averaging 5.2 points as a freshman and finished with 9.2 points and 7.2 rebounds as a senior. His footwork and above-the-rim leaping ability was phenomenal at times. Most of Sims’ points came off dunks; he shot 63.9% overall.

