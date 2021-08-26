Barry Dowd, Texas men’s basketball player, coach, longtime college administrator, passed away Friday

Barry Dowd, a Texas basketball player in the 1950s who later served as Abe Lemons assistant during UT’s 1978 NIT championship run, died Friday in Jonesboro, Ark. He was 85.

A Dallas native, Dowd played for the Longhorns from 1954-58 and earned varsity letters during his sophomore season in 1955-56 and as a senior during the 1957-58 campaign. He would later become the head coach at UT-Arlington from 1966-76.

Dowd came back to Texas in 1976 to serve as one of Lemons’ assistants. Over the next six seasons, the Horns were 110-63 and won back-to-back Southwest Conference titles in addition to the NIT.

Dowd was a part of the 1981-82 team that was ranked fifth in January 1982. It was also the first season any UT player led the NCAA in any statistical category. LaSalle Thompson averaged a NCAA-high 13.5 rebounds per game.

Dowd became president of the National Association of Basketball Coaches in 1978. He was the youngest president in NABC history at the time. He would serve on the board of directors for 10 years and an NABC member for 54 years.

Dowd would become head men’s basketball coach and athletic director at East Tennessee State from 1982-85 and then a senior associated athletic director at Oklahoma State from 1990-94. Dowd was also the athletic director at Arkansas State from 1996-2000.

Dowd and his wife Janice lived in Jonesboro for the last 25 years, according to a statement from UT.

A celebration of life is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at the Jeter & Son Funeral Home in Dallas. The address is 4830 West Illinois Ave. Visitation begins at noon.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorials be made to the Northeast Arkansas Cancer Society and Northeast Arkansas Humane Society.

