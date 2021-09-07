Texas’ schedule features Gonzaga, Seton Hall, Stanford and one night at Gregory Gym

Texas coach Chris Beard’s first season is chock full of games that pay tribute to the Longhorns’ past in addition to challenging them for the future.

The 2021-22 men’s basketball non-conference schedule features some bold-faced names like Gonzaga, Seton Hall and Stanford. Texas will also pay tribute to former UT coach Abe Lemons with three games in the final season of the Erwin Center and even one more at Gregory Gym.

It all starts Nov. 9 when Texas opens the season against Houston Baptist.

“I was on campus this morning, first day of class, meeting students tell them our first game is November 9,” Beard told the American-Statesman on Aug. 25. “Making kids look me in the eyes and commit to being there on November 9.”

Texas was scheduled to host Gonzaga last season, but the pandemic tabled the home-and-home series. Beard said Gonzaga coach Mark Few agreed to move the series back to the 2021-22 season. So Texas will play at Gonzaga on Nov. 13, and then the Zags will come to Austin during the 2022-23 season to play in UT’s new Moody Center.

UT will host Northern Colorado, San Jose State and California Baptist in mid-November as part of the Abe Lemons Classic, a multi-team event to honor the former UT coach.

Perhaps most notable is a home game that won’t technically be in UT’s home arena. Texas will play a regular-season game at Gregory Gym for the first time since Feb. 26, 1977. The Sam Houston State game is not a part of UT’s season ticket package as the game is designed to draw mostly students.

Texas has two major non-conference games in December. The first comes Dec. 9 when UT faces Seton Hall as part of the Big 12/Big East Battle in Newark, N.J.

The Horns are then headed to Las Vegas. Texas will play Stanford in the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge at T-Mobile Arena on Dec. 19.

Finally in non-conference play, Texas will play former coach Rick Barnes’ Tennessee Volunteers on Jan. 29 as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. That game was announced in June.

The Big 12 has not released the conference schedule yet, but each team is expected to play the full allotment of 18 games this season.

