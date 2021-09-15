With Big 12 schedule complete, Texas knows when to prep for Texas Tech, Kansas and champ Baylor

Circle your calendars, Texas Tech fans. Chris Beard is bringing the Texas men’s basketball team to Lubbock on Feb. 1.

The Big 12 conference released the full men’s basketball league schedule on Wednesday, filling out the remaining holes in the Longhorns’ 2021-22 slate. Texas will play a full slate of 18 conference games as the league moves to post-pandemic scheduling.

Texas will open the Big 12 portion of the schedule on Jan. 1 at home against West Virginia and then go on road trips to Kansas State (Jan. 4) and Oklahoma State (Jan. 8).

The first game that’ll raise eyebrows comes Feb. 1 when the Horns face the Red Raiders in Lubbock. That’ll be the first time Beard, the coach who resurrected the Tech program, returns to face his old team.

The Red Raiders will come to Austin for the return match on Feb. 19.

The Horns will play twice on ESPN “Big Monday.” The first comes Feb. 7 at home against Kansas. Texas will also play Baylor in the national prime-time slot on Feb. 28. The TV lineup and full tipoff times will be determined at a later date.

The Big 12 tournament is scheduled for March 9-12 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

