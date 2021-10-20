It’s true: Despite new jobs, Texas’ Chris Beard and Texas Tech’s Mark Adams remain friends

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s not clear where this started or why it’s grown, but there’s a narrative that coaches Chris Beard and Mark Adams now hate each other.

“What?” Beard said Wednesday at Big 12 men’s basketball media day. “That guy’s practically the godfather of my kids.”

Beard and Adams were the chips-and-queso duo that lifted Texas Tech to the 2019 national championship game. Once Beard left Tech for the Texas job in April, so the story goes, Adams did some kind of heel turn on his buddy while taking over as the Red Raiders’ coach.

Well, that’s probably what Tech fans want to believe, anyway. Makes for a better story in the Hub City.

“When you look from the big picture, I’m getting to coach at my alma mater and he’s getting to coach at his,” Adams said Wednesday at the T-Mobile Center. “We’ve got to remember, Texas Tech and Texas has always been a great rivalry. Maybe this will add a little more fuel to the fire, because the fans like to do that.”

Oh, that fire’s burning plenty hot. Beard is scheduled to make his first trip to Lubbock on Feb. 1 with the Longhorns.

“People ask me all the time, what about that game on Feb. 1?” Adams said. “Well, it’s going to be loud, it’ll be intense and it’ll be emotional.”

Truth is, Adams said he’s known Beard for 15 years, since they started working together at Little Rock. Their time together with the Red Raiders is what got all the attention.

Another fun gossip item: Adams was the real defensive mastermind in Lubbock, not Beard.

“I’m not so certain that he’s the X-and-O guy and I’m the motivator,” Adams said. “He gave me a lot of responsibilities, like being associate head coach, that helped me get ready for this job. He helped me with the substituting with the defense and practice schedule.”

Said Beard: “(Adams) was guarding long before he met me, and we were guarding long before I met him. It’ll be interesting to see where we go post-Adams and where he goes post-us.”

Texas Tech guard Kevin McCullar played for Beard and stayed in Lubbock to play for Adams. He wasn’t all that worked up like some — many? all? — Red Raiders fans. For Beard, it was a business decision, McCullar said.

“It was nothing but respect and (I) moved on from it,” McCullar said. “I really never thought twice about it, because this is a business. College basketball and the pros, where we’re all trying to go, is a business. So I knew it was a business decision, for sure.”

Investment 101: Forget basketball. Go ask Baylor big man Matthew Meyer about his investments in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum and the stock market. The Westlake product has serious advice for athletes getting all this new money through name, image and likeness.

“Just consistently live way below your means and just consistently put it in the stock market,” Meyer said. “If you do that, you’ll probably be thanking yourself. I am already, and I’m still 22. In my three years, just off the stipend we got, I was able to save about $20,000.”

Oh, by the way, Baylor is good at basketball, too. The Bears are the defending national champions, in case anyone forgot. As for this season, Meyer said, “We’ve got a lot of talent. But we’re king of young, so we’ll see how it goes.”

