How to watch Texas basketball vs. HBU

The Texas men's basketball team will begin the 2021-2022 regular season hosting Houston Baptist at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9 at the Erwin Center in Austin.

The Longhorns enter the season with new coach Chris Beard, who was lured away from the head basketball coach job at Texas Tech last April after Shaka Smart left Texas basketball for Marquette.

In their exhibition game against Texas Lutheran Nov. 1, the Texas basketball team won 96-33.

Big 12 men's basketball: Texas, Kansas head into season as title favorites

Texas basketball: Texas rolls out the burnt orange carpet for Mike Wacker, then steamrolls Texas Lutheran

In the game, Texas shot 57.1% from the floor and forced 25 turnovers. The way Chris Beard reads the stat sheet, the Horns had 21 assists and four turnovers and won the rebounding battle 38-28.

Texas forced three consecutive turnovers in the first three minutes. Then came another “kill,” which is three defensive stops, as Tre Mitchell scored on the other end and Jase Febres hit a wide-open 3-pointer. Mitchell scored twice on back-to-back possessions, and the Horns were off and running with a 22-8 lead.

Texas basketball: From Big Blue Nation to burnt orange, Devin Askew looking for freshman reset at Texas

Texas basketball: Texas coach Chris Beard lands 2022 commitment from five-star forward Dillon Mitchell

Houston Baptist is coming off a 6-19 season, which included a 1-12 record in away games.

How to watch Texas basketball vs. Houston Baptist

When: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9

Where: Erwin Center in Austin

TV: Longhorn Network

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network, Sirius XM 83

Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman contributed to this report.