How to watch Texas basketball vs. Gonzaga

Texas will go up against top-ranked Gonzaga in one of the first marquee matchups of the college basketball season on Saturday, Nov. 13.

The Longhorns are coming into the game ranked No. 5 in the nation, the highest the team has ranked in a preseason poll since the 2009-10 season.

The weight of expectations are on both teams, with Texas head coach Chris Beard beginning his tenure and Gonzaga hoping to return to the national championship and claim victory after falling to Baylor in the final game of the tournament last season.

The game is the first of a home-and-home series between the two schools, with Saturday's matchup taking place in Spokane, WA. Here's how to watch:

How to watch Texas vs. Gonzaga basketball

When: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13

Where: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, WA

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network