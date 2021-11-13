At the buzzer: Drew Timme runs wild as No. 1 Gonzaga subdues No. 5 Texas in the Kennel

SPOKANE, Wash. — Texas coach Chris Beard said he’d know more about the fifth-ranked Longhorns after this weekend trip to the Pacific Northwest.

What he learned with absolute certainty is just about everybody is going to have a hard time with Drew Timme.

Timme, the Richardson Pearce product who has become a folk hero in these parts, simply went off in a 86-74 victory for No. 1 Gonzaga. The bearded wonder had a career-high 37 points on 15-of-19 shooting in the sold-out and rocking McCarthey Athletic Center.

When Timme scored his 36th point down the stretch, the Gonzaga student section just starting yelling, “Who’s your daddy!”

After Timme got tied up with several Longhorns in the paint, the crowd yelled, “You can’t guard him!”

No, the Longhorns couldn't. At least not Saturday night.

Game Ball

Timme was here, there, practically everywhere. The Horns tried running Christian Bishop, Timmy Allen, Brock Cunningham, a double team of Allen and Bishop, Courtney Ramey and even Marcus Carr at him in the first half. Nothing worked. Maybe he was energized by all the NBA scouts in the building. Timme was 9-for-10 shooting in the first half alone as he just bulldozed the Horns inside.

Allen led the way for the Longhorns with 18 points while Marcus Carr had 11 and Jase Febres finished with 10 points.

Horns Up

Credit Beard with changing the focus at halftime and getting Texas to go at the rim. Allen and Mitchell both collected points early after the break. Carr scored on a quick turnaround jumper. And that opened things up. Jase Febres hit a 3-pointer, Devin Askew followed with another from the left corner.

Texas started climbing back, and Gonzaga missed 10 of 11 shots at one point. But the Horns simply couldn't totally get out of the 22-point hole. If anything, the Horns learned going forward they will have success attacking the rim.

Horns Down

Easily the most sobering sight of the night was how easily Gonzaga scored in the paint. At halftime, the Zags had a 26-4 edge in that department. Part of it was Timme going right at Bishop and Allen, or whoever had the misfortune of guarding him at the time. But Nolan Hickman had a nice layup, as did Andrew Nembhard. It wasn’t all Timme inside, although it felt that way. The Horns simply can’t let people score as easily as they did Saturday night.

The final numbers were sobering. Gonzaga outscored Texas 44-22 in the paint overall.

Inside the box score

The 3-point shooting that looked so good in the opener against Houston Baptist was non-existent against Gonzaga. Texas was 3-for-13 from beyond the arc in the first half as seven different players took a crack at it. There was way too much passiveness on offense. Texas had two shot clock violations, and Carr had to fire up a desperation 3-pointer over Timme just before the shot clock expired.

Who’s next?

Texas now goes back home for a five-game homestand full of overmatched non-conference foes. Beard put together the Abe Lemons Classic to honor the former Longhorns coach. UT will first face Northern Colorado on Wednesday, San Jose State on Nov. 20 and California Baptist on Nov. 24.

