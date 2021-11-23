Men’s basketball preview: No. 8 Texas vs. California Baptist

Hookem

Wednesday’s game

No. 8 Texas vs. California Baptist, 7:30 p.m., Erwin Center (capacity 16,540)

TV/radio: LHN/104.9

About the series: Texas leads 1-0. The Longhorns won in November 2019 despite shooting 25% from 3-point range and finding themselves in a three-point game with 7:23 remaining. Courtney Ramey started the second half 6-for-6 shooting and finished with a team-high 19 points.

About the Longhorns: Coach Chris Beard continues to hammer on his players about going hard every minute, every half, every game. He didn’t like how Northern Colorado’s Kur Jongkuch slammed a ball home just after halftime. He called timeout and started chewing on the Horns, who were up by 20 at the time. Texas still won 62-49. “Until we get to the point where five guys are doing what they’re supposed to be doing, then we’ll have some nights like tonight,” Beard said afterward. Mitchell was named the Big 12’s newcomer of the week two games after being inserted into the starting lineup. He averaged 15 points and 7.5 rebounds while hitting 13 of 19 shots (68.4%).

About the Lancers: Not many teams are still undefeated. California Baptist was just one of 11 teams in all of Division I to start the year 5-0. Not many teams have one of the best Australians on their roster, either. Armstrong was the No. 2 prospect in all of Australia when he graduated from the Centre of Excellence in 2020. He led the country to a gold medal in the 2019 FIBA Oceania tournament and played on the under-17 national team. He's been the WAC newcomer of the week for two straight weeks. Why did he pick California Baptist? It’s because Nottage, from Sydney, Australia, is doing so well. Nottage won honorable mention All-WAC honors when he led the team in made 3-pointers (57) and led the WAC in 3-point percentage (.425).

