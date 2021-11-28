Texas, starting strong defensively, should aim for some of UT’s historic defensive marks

Monday’s game

No. 8 Texas vs. Sam Houston State, 7:30 p.m., Gregory Gym (UT students only, capacity 3,234)

TV/radio: Longhorn Network/104.9 The Horn

About the series: Texas leads 15-2. The Horns won 79-63 last season on Dec. 16, 2020. Courtney Ramey hit five 3-pointers as Texas ran up a 27-point lead and then cruised the final 10 minutes.

About the Longhorns: As promised, the Horns are playing suffocating defense. Texas is No. 10 nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 54.4 points per game. Beard’s charges have produced double-digit steal totals in four of the first five games. UT had a staggering 453 steals during the 1993-94 season (34 games). At their current pace, the Horns would have more than 350 in 34 games. Breaking that record, whether it happens this season or beyond, would be a nice feather in Beard’s defensive cap. Oddly enough, the Horns have finished in double figures on fast break points only once (18 vs. Houston Baptist). “As soon as our defense ramps up a little bit more, our offense is going to thrive even more,” Andrew Jones said. “I’ve got to take a little more pride in not getting scored on, and our offense is going to come.”

About the Bearkats: Hooten’s club has taken some early lumps with losses at Nebraska and SMU. But that doesn’t mean this squad is a pushover. Sam Houston nearly erased a 24-point deficit against SMU and got as close as six before time ran out. Flagg had 21 points and 11 rebounds in the 75-66 loss. This same team also hit 13 3-pointers in a win over Arkansas-Little Rock. Sam Houston was picked to finish seventh in the WAC preseason polls, one spot behind California Baptist and four spots head of UTRGV, a team Texas faces on Dec. 3. Lampley was a preseason all-WAC first-team selection. Flagg may be a familiar name to some. The Alvin product played four seasons at Texas A&M before playing an extra year in Huntsville.

