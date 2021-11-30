Beard chats: Texas coach Chris Beard to meet Coach Beard of 'Ted Lasso' fame; how to watch

Texas coach Chris Beard might be the biggest Richmond FC fan in Austin. His daily mission should be to get the Longhorns to play as angry as Roy Kent.

Beard — like Kent, is here, there, every-bleeping-where on campus — is all-in on the Apple TV show “Ted Lasso.”

On Tuesday night, Beard will get to spend an evening with Brendan Hunt, better known as Coach Beard on the television show. Beard and Hunt will sit for a discussion in the Texas Union Shirly Bird Perry Ballroom at 7 p.m.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free to UT students.

Contact Brian Davis by phone or text at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com or @BDavisAAS.