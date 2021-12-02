Men's preview: Texas closes out homestand against UTRGV as Timmy Allen is heating up

Friday’s game

No. 7 Texas vs. UTRGV, 6 p.m., Erwin Center (capacity 16,540)

TV/radio: LHN/104.9 The Horn

About the series: Texas leads 7-0. The Longhorns opened last season’s pandemic-altered campaign with a 91-55 win on Nov. 25, 2020. Courtney Ramey had a game-high 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting. The Horns have won the last three meetings by an average of 42 points.

About the Longhorns: Beard’s club will be back in the Erwin Center on Friday after Monday’s win over Sam Houston at Gregory Gym. Six games into the season, the Horns have laid the foundation of being every bit the defense-first team Beard promised. Texas leads the Big 12 in scoring defense (54.8 ppg), third in turnover margin (plus-6.7) and third in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.42). “Above all with our defense, what I’ve liked is our willingness of the players to embrace it,” Beard said Thursday. “I think the players understand we have to guard.” Allen continues to turn in strong performances even if he’s not the headline grabber. He had 12 points, seven assists, five rebounds in the win over Sam Houston. Still no update on when Dylan Disu (knee) might make his season debut.

About the Vaqueros: It’s been an up-and-down start thus far for Figger’s team that tracks with the competition. Wins over Texas A&M-International and Paul Quinn were offset by losses to Arizona and Northern Arizona. Texas-Rio Grande Valley played No. 14 Illinois tough on the road before losing by nine. But then came an 83-77 loss to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. It’s a group full of Texans. Ricky Nelson (Houston), Marek Nelson (Plano), Adewunmi (Mansfield) and Houston (Garland) should have plenty of family and friends at the Erwin Center for support. Johnson dropped 33 on A&M-Corpus Christi on 12-of-16 shooting. This program cranks out good players. By UTRGV’s count, the school has 15 former Vaqueros now active in pro basketball, mostly overseas.

