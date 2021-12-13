Back in home comforts, No. 17 Texas looks to bounce back Tuesday vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Hookem

Tuesday’s game

8 p.m., Erwin Center (capacity 16,540)

TV/radio: ESPNU/104.9 The Horn

About the series: First meeting.

About the Longhorns: Beard’s club fell 10 spots in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll. Texas is now No. 17, one notch below Seton Hall, a similar team that won the head-to-head matchup Thursday in Newark, N.J. ... An offensive dry spell down the stretch spelled doom on the road trip. The Horns were held scoreless for 7 minutes, 20 seconds even though the Pirates never led by more than five. Beard trimmed the rotation to six players when the game got tight. “The film doesn’t lie. I thought we had a couple of guys that weren’t playing their best basketball,” he said. “There’s no doubt we need to play more players. We need to let our depth help us a little bit.”

About the Golden Lions: From a national perspective, Arkansas-Pine Bluff is known mostly as the team that was forced to run wind sprints during a timeout. Bozeman didn’t like how things were going against Iowa State on Dec. 1. So during a stoppage with 18:20 left in the second half, he called timeout and made his players line up on the baseline. Of course, the social media gadflies hated it, and the Cyclones won 83-64. But Bozeman is trying to instill a tough mindset in a program that won only eight games the past two seasons. This season, Pine Bluff allows 84.1 points per game, which ranks 355th nationally in Division I.

