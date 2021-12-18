With Big 12 play looming, Texas needs solid win over Power Five foe Stanford for momentum

Sunday’s game

2 p.m., T-Mobile Arena (cap. 18,000), Las Vegas; this is part of the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge

TV/radio: ABC/104.9 The Horn

About the series: Texas leads 3-2. The Longhorns won 75-73 on their last trip to Palo Alto, Calif., on Dec. 19, 2015. Playing 30 minutes from where he grew up, UT’s Isaiah Taylor scored 26 points and hit the game-winning layup with less than two seconds remaining.

About the Longhorns: Texas has played two true road games and lost both. UT lost to No. 1 Gonzaga in the second game of the season, then played at Seton Hall last week and lost by four points. Now Beard's club is headed to Las Vegas for another cross-conference game against Stanford from the Pac-12. “It’d be nice to win the game, but I know they probably feel the same way,” Beard said. “It’s not like Stanford is going to come over before the game and say, ‘Hey, you guys need this more than we do.’” Still, this is a big game from a perception standpoint. Texas needs a win over a Power Five school for its psyche going into Big 12 play on Jan. 1. Getting 6-foot-9 Dylan Disu (knee) back full-time will be a huge help. “I think if we stay committed to defending and rebounding, then we’re going to be fine on that scoreboard sooner than later,” Beard said.

About the Cardinal: The Pac-12 has already started league play, and Stanford opened with a loss at Colorado (80-76) and a win against Oregon (72-69). Haase’s club then had to battle out of a 12-point deficit to beat Dartmouth on Thursday. Delaire had 22 points and six rebounds while sophomore F Brandon Angel had a career-high 18 points. The Cardinal list seven players on its roster that measure 6-9 or taller. Texas has only two (Disu and Mitchell). Stanford may be without F Spencer Jones, who has a lower leg injury. And it's worth noting how Stanford fared against Baylor. The Bears ran wild in an 86-48 win on Nov. 20 in Waco by hitting 10 3-pointers despite getting outrebounded by six.

