No. 16 Texas will now face Alabama State at 1 p.m. Wednesday after pandemic reschedule

The pandemic is slowly creeping back into the sports world and continues to rattle Texas basketball schedules.

The Rice men’s basketball program is currently paused due to COVID-19 issues, so Wednesday’s game against No. 16 Texas cannot be played. Thus, UT officials scrambled and landed Alabama State for a game at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Erwin Center.

All tickets for the Rice game will be honored against Alabama State. The Texas-Rice game itself will not be rescheduled.

Monday’s rescheduling news comes after a wild weekend with the Texas women’s basketball team. The Longhorns got out to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast challenge only to learn their opponent, the Arizona Wildcats, were sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Texas men played Stanford in Las Vegas without a hitch and won 60-53 at T-Mobile Arena.

Texas women’s coach Vic Schaefer went on Twitter and asked who wanted to play the Horns on such short notice. San Diego answered the call flew to Las Vegas and gave Schaefer’s club a nice test. UT won 74-58.

“Just thought it was just a really classy thing they did and a tremendous thing they did,” Schaefer told the American-Statesman after the game. “Hats off to them and their team. I thought they were a lot better than Texas today.”

On the men’s side, the pandemic is causing all sorts of trouble, with multiple games being cancelled and casting calls for new opponents happening almost daily.

Alabama State is 2-9 this season. For budgetary purposes, the Hornets play most of their non-conference games on the road. Coach Mo Williams’ squad has already been to Iowa State (a 68-60 loss) and will play at Texas Tech on Dec. 28.

