Now with Alabama State, former Texas F Gerald Liddell will see things have changed

Hookem

Wednesday’s game

1 p.m., Erwin Center (capacity 16,540)

TV/radio: LHN/104.9

About the series: First meeting.

About the Longhorns: When the Rice men’s program announced it was going on a COVID-19 pause, Texas, which was scheduled to play the Owls on Wednesday, was stuck in a bind. The Longhorns are fortunate to find any teams at all on such short notice. Alabama State ranks 311th in the NCAA’s NET rankings, so UT could have relatively easy work before the holiday break. Beard continues to pump up Askew’s confidence, giving him starting assignments while talking in glowing terms about the Kentucky transfer. Askew has just two points and two assists in 41 minutes over the past two games. Dylan Disu went from 12 to 16 minutes in his second game back from a major knee injury. He had 11 points and four rebounds Sunday against Stanford.

About the Hornets: Former UT coach Shaka Smart signed Gerald Liddell from Cibolo Steele and hoped the 6-foot-8 forward would become a dominant swingman. But Liddell never averaged more than 4.4 points in three seasons and left the Longhorns after the 2020 fall semester. He appeared in 34 games for Texas, started 10, and tallied 106 points. Now he has found a home at Alabama State. He’s putting up career-high numbers this season, averaging 10.5 points and shooting 43%. He hung 19 points on Iowa and then 22 on North Carolina Central. Liddell will probably be shocked at how much has changed with his former school. Only four players remain from last year’s roster, and Texas has changed coaches.

ContactBrian Davis by phone or text at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com or @BDavisAAS.