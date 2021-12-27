With Big 12 play looming on the horizon, No. 17 Texas gets one more chance to tweak things

Tuesday’s game

7:30 p.m., Erwin Center (capacity 16,540)

TV/radio: LHN/104.9

About the series: Texas leads 1-0. The only time the Longhorns have faced the Cardinals was almost a disaster. The two teams met on Nov. 11, 2016, in the season opener. Kendal Yancy had a team-high 19 points while freshman Jarrett Allen had a double-double (16 points, 12 rebounds) in his UT debut. Texas won 78-73.

About the Longhorns: Multiple games have been scrapped around the country already this week due to COVID-19 issues. This is scheduled to be the final tuneup before Texas opens Big 12 play Saturday at home against West Virginia. However, Incarnate Word is scuffling along, and this will be the third straight home opponent that ranks 300th or lower in the NCAA’s NET rankings. ... Keep tabs on Dylan Disu’s minutes. He’s played 12, 16 and 17 minutes in the past three games since being cleared from a knee injury. ... Also, will Courtney Ramey get another chance? Oddly, Ramey got only four minutes in the Alabama State win but stood on the sideline and cheered his teammates the rest of the way.

About the Cardinals: The San Antonio-based program has played Baylor (lost by 27), Texas Tech (lost by 22), Abilene Christian (lost by 33) and Rice (lost by 30). Just before the holiday break, Incarnate Word went to Purdue and fell 79-59. That was a trip back home for Cunningham, who played for the Boilermakers from 1998 to 2001. The coach was honored with a highlight reel before the game. Griscti had 14 points, and Lutz had nine assists. The Cardinals also hit 12 3-pointers. “It was a great opportunity to get better and test ourselves versus the best. We made strides today,” Cunningham said afterward.

