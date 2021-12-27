Freshman Jaylon Tyson followed Beard to Texas, now he’s transferring after eight games

Texas freshman Jaylon Tyson, who was going to play for Chris Beard at Texas Tech and then followed him to UT, is now in the transfer portal after playing only eight games.

Tyson, a 6-foot-7 forward from Plano, was the Longhorns’ only scholarship freshman on the roster. He averaged 6.9 minutes in eight games and averaged 1.8 points.

Tyson was an all-state pick as a high school senior at Plano John Paul II. He averaged 22.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game. He signed with Texas Tech originally but backed out of that commitment when Beard left Lubbock for Austin.

With the Horns, Tyson found himself on the back end of the lineup with a team loaded with upperclassmen.

“We explained this to him in recruiting,” Beard said in October. “He has such an opportunity to come in here and just learn from these veteran players. But I’ll be clear, I’m not talking about learning from the bench. He’s in the fight, and he’s got a chance to compete.”

Beard added that coaches expect Tyson to have “an on-court role this year, no doubt about it.”

Tyson scored 11 points in the season opener against Houston Baptist. But his minutes were erratic, getting double digits on some nights and only one against Sam Houston State and Alabama State.

Tyson also got one minute against Gonzaga and did not pay against Seton Hall or Stanford. Those were UT’s only three serious non-conference challenges so far this season.

