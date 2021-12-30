Listen to Austin 360 Radio

Rowan Brumbaugh, 4-star guard from Massachusetts, bolsters Texas’ 2022 recruiting class

Brumbaugh tells 247Sports of his decision: ‘I want to be a part of a winning culture’

Brian Davis
Hookem
Nov 13, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard gestures in the first half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at McCarthey Athletic Center.

Texas coach Chris Beard continues to stockpile talented ballhandlers for the Longhorns’ future.

Rowan Brumbaugh, a 6-foot-4 point guard from Northfield, Mass., announced late Thursday he had committed to the Horns for the 2022 recruiting class.

Brumbaugh is ranked the second-best recruit in Massachusetts, 11th-best point guard in the nation and 85th-best recruit overall, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Brumbaugh, who has not signed a letter of intent, would be the third signee for 2022. He joins Arterio Morris (Dallas) and Dillon Mitchell (Tampa, Fla) as potential new players for the 2022-23 season.

Brumbaugh, a four-star recruit, first committed to Northwestern in August but backed out of that pledge earlier this week. He quickly switched to UT.

“They hit me up after I decommitted and they've always been one of my top schools,” Brumbaugh told 247Sports. “I didn't want to be a part of the recruitment process again for long and just knew they were perfect.

“I want to be a part of a winning culture,” Brumbaugh told the recruiting website. “I want to win, I'm a winner and a true point guard and that's a position they really need and I want to play for Chris Beard.”

The Horns could lose a slew of guards after this season. Andrew Jones, Courtney Ramey, Jase Febres and Marcus Carr are all seniors. 

