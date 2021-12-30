Rowan Brumbaugh, 4-star guard from Massachusetts, bolsters Texas’ 2022 recruiting class

Texas coach Chris Beard continues to stockpile talented ballhandlers for the Longhorns’ future.

Rowan Brumbaugh, a 6-foot-4 point guard from Northfield, Mass., announced late Thursday he had committed to the Horns for the 2022 recruiting class.

Brumbaugh is ranked the second-best recruit in Massachusetts, 11th-best point guard in the nation and 85th-best recruit overall, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Brumbaugh, who has not signed a letter of intent, would be the third signee for 2022. He joins Arterio Morris (Dallas) and Dillon Mitchell (Tampa, Fla) as potential new players for the 2022-23 season.

Brumbaugh, a four-star recruit, first committed to Northwestern in August but backed out of that pledge earlier this week. He quickly switched to UT.

“They hit me up after I decommitted and they've always been one of my top schools,” Brumbaugh told 247Sports. “I didn't want to be a part of the recruitment process again for long and just knew they were perfect.

“I want to be a part of a winning culture,” Brumbaugh told the recruiting website. “I want to win, I'm a winner and a true point guard and that's a position they really need and I want to play for Chris Beard.”

The Horns could lose a slew of guards after this season. Andrew Jones, Courtney Ramey, Jase Febres and Marcus Carr are all seniors.

