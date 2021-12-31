Texas’ shooting on a torrid pace while West Virginia continues to play ‘with a lot of heart’

Saturday’s game

11 a.m., Erwin Center (cap. 16,540)

TV/radio: ESPNU/104.9 The Horn

About the series: Texas leads 13-10. The Horns have suffered two miserable blowouts in Morgantown in recent years, but they’ve fared well overall. Texas has won five of the last seven. Last season’s two games were decided by one possession each.

About the Longhorns: No matter who’s coaching the team, the Horns usually start strong in league play. Texas is 19-6 in Big 12 home openers. Texas is also 8-0 at home this season, the 45th and final one in the Erwin Center. “You guys love to talk about the offense. Let's talk about the offense,” Beard said Thursday. The Horns are shooting 47.4% from the floor, their highest percentage since the 1994-95 season. UT is also hitting 76.5% from the free throw line, the highest mark since the 1977-78 season. Jones is 14 points shy of moving into the top 20 all-time scorers at Texas. J’Covan Brown is currently 20th with 1,376 points (2010-12); Jones has 1,362 points.

About the Mountaineers: From the various reports from Morgantown, it sounds like Huggins hasn’t been happy with the Mountaineers’ ability to press. But make no mistake, this is still a team that forces turnovers. West Virginia is No. 5 nationally in turnover margin. “We haven't been as talented as the upper echelon of our league since I got here,” Huggins told reporters after WVU’s 10-1 start. “We weren’t overly talented in the Big East, and we haven’t been overly talented in the Big 12, but we’ve played with a lot of heart.” Opposing teams have been held to less than 60 points in nine out of 12 games this season. Last season, West Virginia gave up an average of 72 points per game.

