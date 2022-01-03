With a roster full of transfers, No. 14 Texas had to ‘grind it down, figure it out together’

Tuesday’s game

6 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum (capacity 12,528)

TV/radio: ESPN+/104.9 The Horn

About the series: Kansas State leads 22-20. The Wildcats won four straight, and then the Horns turned the tables, winning five of the last six. UT is 3-0 in its last three trips to Manhattan, including an 80-77 win last season.

About the Longhorns: Ramey handled the scoring early, and Carr took over late in a 74-59 win over West Virginia on Saturday. The Horns are not reliant on a single scorer, and Carr believes they are coming together at the right moment. “I know there are a lot of questions that people might have been concerned about that early but we never let that affect us,” Carr said. “We just stayed down and kept working. We knew that we're going to grind it down, figure it out together.” Allen and Dylan Disu had four turnovers Saturday, but the big men have shown strong interior passing abilities when the spacing is correct. Allen averages 2.7 assists per game. Keep tabs on Disu’s minutes vs. K-State. He was limited to a slight ankle issue.

About the Wildcats: School officials moved this game up to 6 p.m. to accommodate K-State fans. The football team faces LSU in the Texas Bowl at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Smith had a terrific performance Saturday against Oklahoma. He rang up 25 points and 16 rebounds in the 71-69 loss to the Sooners. “He didn’t even get to go home for Christmas because his family had COVID,” Weber said afterward. “He had the maturity to still deal with it and stay here and stay focused. I can't say enough. I appreciate him.” K-State was without its second-leading scorer Markquis Nowell (12.8) who missed the game because of COVID-19 protocols. Nowell also leads the team in assists (54) and steals (23). His return is based on Big 12 protocols, Weber said.

