The Texas men's basketball team will face Kansas State at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4 at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan.

The Longhorns, who enter tonight's game ranked No. 14 in the nation, defeated West Virginia 74-59 in their Big 12 opener.

While fans in the upper deck rang in the new year with $10 tickets and mimosas, West Virginia was forced into a season-high 20 turnovers in the game.

West Virginia was without three players, including leading scorer Taz Sherman (20.9 points per game), due to COVID-19 protocols. The school made the announcement one hour before tipoff.

“I think these Texas fans, they like to win,” Beard said. “They like hard-playing guys that represent the city and the school. They like defense and stops, and they like scoring. They like wins.”

In their previous game, Kansas State lost to OU 71-69 in Norman.

How to watch Texas basketball vs. Kansas State

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4

Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan.

TV: ESPN+

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network

Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman contributed to this report.