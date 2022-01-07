The Texas men's basketball team will face Oklahoma State at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla.

The No. 14-ranked Longhorns defeated Kansas State 70-57 Tuesday to remain undefeated in Big 12 play.

Four Texas players finished in double figures, and Timmy Allen had a career-high 14 rebounds as Texas notched the road win.

"On a night where the first half got away from us, the poise to come back and play well in the second half, I thought it was a good win for us against a quality team,” Texas coach Chris Beard said afterward. “We wish K-State the best.”

In their previous game, Oklahoma State lost their Big 12 opener to Kansas 74-63 Tuesday, bringing their overall record to 7-5 on the young season.

How to watch Texas basketball vs. Oklahoma State

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla.

TV: CBS

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network

Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman contributed to this report.