Former Texas G Jaylon Tyson, who wanted to be a Red Raider, commits (again) to Tech

Former Texas guard Jaylon Tyson is going back to where he wanted to go all along.

Tyson announced on social media Sunday that he’ll be transferring to Texas Tech, the school he first signed with under Chris Beard in November 2020.

Tyson backed out from his Tech letter of intent and followed Beard to Texas. The 6-foot-7 freshman from Plano played eight games during the fall semester and then put his name into the transfer portal.

Tyson averaged 1.8 points per game but was considered the nation’s 36th-best recruit in the 2021 class, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

“I really respect Jaylon’s decision that he made with his family,” Beard said after Tyson’s departure in late December. “I think the decision was made out of playing time is what he told me. So, I respect that.”

Tyson’s commitment caps a strong weekend for the Red Raiders. Coach Mark Adams’ squad upset No. 6 Kansas 75-67 in Lubbock on Saturday. Tech is 11-3 overall this season, 1-1 in Big 12 play.

Beard’s return to Lubbock is considered one of the hottest tickets on the South Plains. Texas plays at Texas Tech on Feb. 1.

