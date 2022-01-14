Iowa State was rolling along, piling up wins, then Big 12 play started. Texas up next

Saturday’s game

1 p.m., Hilton Coliseum (capacity 14,356), Ames, Iowa

TV/radio: ESPN+/104.9 The Horn

About the series: Texas leads 26-18. The Longhorns have won eight of the last 10 games, including last season’s 81-67 decision in Ames.

About the Longhorns: Beard’s team continues to make it challenging to score. Whenever the Horns hold opponents under 60 points, they are 13-0. They’re back on top of the NCAA scoring defense rankings, too. The most impressive aspect about Tuesday’s win over Oklahoma may have been 11 steals. Ramey and Jones both had clean open-floor steals and went the other way for points. The Horns rank fourth in the Big 12 with 9.1 steals per game; the Cyclones are third with 9.4. UT also leads in the Big 12 in turnover margin (plus-6.2). Last Saturday, Allen became the fifth active Division I player to notch 1,500 points, 600 rebounds and 300 assists, most of which came during his three seasons at Utah. Carr is just the fourth active Division I player with 1,500 career points, 500 assists and 400 rebounds. He played at Pittsburgh and Minnesota before transferring to Texas.

About the Cyclones: In his first season in Ames, Otzelberger’s team got off to a great start, beating No. 25 Xavier and No. 9 Memphis and steam-rolling rival Iowa. But then Big 12 play started. Iowa State took loss against Baylor, Oklahoma and Kansas but did beat Oklahoma. But the Cyclones hang tough every night. They led by two with 36 seconds left in Lawrence. Brockington had 17 points, and Hunter added 12 more. Gabe Kalscheur was 4-for-9 from 3-point range, too. “We’re still young in our program,” Otzelberger said afterward, according to the Des Moines Register. “We’re not going to get bothered by the outcome of the game. If we keep improving, we’ll feel good about where we wind up in the end.” Iowa State still has four Quad-1 victories, something the NCAA selection committee will like. Texas still doesn’t have any, by comparison.

