Slowed by COVID-19 protocols, Kansas State eager to get moving again vs. Texas

Hookem

Tuesday’s game

7:30 p.m., Erwin Center (capacity 16,540)

TV/radio: LHN/104.9 The Horn

About the series: Kansas State leads 22-21. The Horns are close to turning the tables in this series, having won six of the past seven games. Texas won the first matchup this season 70-57 in Manhattan on a night when K-State had only seven scholarship players available.

About the Longhorns: In Texas’ three Big 12 wins, it averaged 8.7 turnovers. In two Big 12 losses, the Horns averaged 18.5. Beard said, “I haven’t won many games over the years turning the ball over” that much. On Monday, he continued to harp on the nine turnovers from forwards in the 79-70 loss to Iowa State. The coach highlighted how Tristan Licon and Avery Benson came off the bench and changed the game’s pace in the second half. Licon had two steals in almost 11 minutes. ... The first 750 UT students who come to Tuesday’s game will get a free honey butter chicken biscuit from Whataburger. UT marketing has also reached a deal with Coca-Cola to have a bottle sitting in front of Beard at his media availabilities, just like Alabama’s Nick Saban.

About the Wildcats: Don't be fooled by this team’s league record. Weber’s bunch has been competitive every night, even when COVID-19 sidelined a huge portion of the roster against Texas. K-State lost to West Virginia by three, lost to TCU by three and then beat No. 19 Texas Tech by 11. The win over the Red Raiders, which snapped a four-game losing streak, was the first time in weeks the Wildcats had their full roster. “The COVID guys and me, we’re still struggling,” associate head coach Chris Lowery told reporters Saturday. Guard Mike McGuirl said the team was “tired of moral victories.” He was one of three players in double figures as K-State shot 42.9% overall and hit nine 3-pointers. “We are in the best conference in the country, so we are going to figure it out,” McGuirl said.

Contact Brian Davis by phone or text at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com or @BDavisAAS.