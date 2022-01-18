With Gary Patterson and an energized crowd on hand, No. 23 Texas can’t stop Kansas State

One of the biggest reasons why Shaka Smart never found sustained success at Texas was because his teams rarely met the moment.

Chris Beard’s first team struggles with that, too.

The crowd of 11,498 inside the Erwin Center on Tuesday was just electric. One young fan did the worm down the sideline, another got fans riled up with his American Bandstand moves whenever shown on the video board.

Students, fueled by free Whataburger giveaways, packed the end zones on the first day of spring classes.

Texas’ newest fan, Gary Patterson, was sure dialed in from athletic director Chris Del Conte’s suite. Wearing a white pullover with a UT logo, Patterson should be announced as the special assistant to football coach Steve Sarkisian any day now, presuming he survives the Texas HR gauntlet.

“I gotta wear something!” the longtime, but now former, TCU coach told the American-Statesman from the suite. “Nothing’s official.”

All the atmospheric conditions were present for No. 23 Texas to get an exciting home win and keep fans coming back for more. Instead, a 66-65 loss to Kansas State felt like an upper cut followed by a right cross.

Texas' Marcus Carr rang up a game-high 25 points but missed a potential game-winning baseline jumper with two seconds left. It was a good look, a terrific mid-range jump shot, something Carr made look easy at times in the second half. This one, however, just didn’t go in.

“I felt like I got a good look,” said Carr, who took control late Saturday at Iowa State and did so again this time. “I pride myself on delivering in those moments, and I didn’t today, so it definitely falls on my shoulders.”

Timmy Allen was the only other UT player in double figures, with 15 points. Christian Bishop had eight rebounds, including some big ones down the stretch. As a team, Texas shot 42.6% but went 4-for-17 from 3-point range.

The Longhorns (13-5, 3-3 Big 12) missed a huge chance to secure a home win against the struggling-but-dangerous Wildcats (10-7, 2-4).

“I thought K-State came in here tonight and they turned the game into a street fight and were willing, able and capable and more than excited to be a in street fight,” Beard said. “We had some players on our on our team tonight that look like they kind of got punched in the face a few times.

“We’ve got to be a lot more aggressive,” Beard continued. “There needs to be an urgency to everybody that plays for us. In this league right now, you can’t come in and get warmed up. When you come into game, you got to be ready to roll.”

This is how it goes in the Big 12. There’s not a single team good enough to run away with the title. Everybody is just good enough to beat everybody else, if given the chance.

Kansas State players probably felt extra motivated considering they lost to Texas in Manhattan on Jan. 4. That night, the Wildcats had only seven scholarship players available because of COVID-19 protocols. Coach Bruce Weber and his top assistant were forced to stay home, too.

Weber wasn’t going to miss this one. He was so involved that officials whistled him for a sideline warning for being outside the coaches’ box. To be fair, Weber was pretty fired up when Nijel Pack drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key to give K-State a 45-44 lead with 13:01 remaining.

The Wildcats spent most of the night hacking the Horns. A team that couldn’t draw contact a few games ago was suddenly getting whacked on all sides. Texas wound up going 21-for-26 at the free throw line. Carr was 11-for-12.

“We just kept grinding and fought through it,” Weber said. “We fought through foul trouble. We fought through a bunch of stuff.”

As the second half wore on, Carr simply took over. He buried a 3-pointer from the right wing, then drilled a turnaround jumper in the lane. He sank two free throws, then two more. Another turnaround jumper near the elbow. Another bucket from close range. Then he drilled a 3-poitner that gave Texas a 62-58 lead.

Fans were rocking and rolling on one possession when Andrew Jones missed, Carr missed and Bishop found Allen for a layup. Unfortunately for the home team, Allen’s bucket with 3:32 left would be Texas’ final points. The Horns went 0-for-4 shooting the rest of the way.

K-State guard Markquis Nowell penetrated and made a wild pass that made you wonder what he was doing. Sure enough, here came Pack out of nowhere to collect the ball for an easy bucket, giving the Wildcats a one-point lead.

Courtney Ramey tried to rise up through a double team, but missed a tough jumper. Then Carr missed on the game’s final play. So much for a rollicking arena. The place emptied out with incredible speed.

“We always love playing at home and tonight’s atmosphere was special,” Carr said. “Definitely disappointed that we didn’t deliver for them.”

Beard knows that winning sells itself. No amount of free food or promotional giveaways can keep fans coming back when the team is struggling. Texas hosts Oklahoma State on Saturday, and UT officials wanted fans to enjoy Tuesday night and come back this weekend.

Only six games into an 18-game league schedule, Texas has plenty of fights still ahead.

“Very appreciative of the crowd. They impacted the game,” Beard said. “Hopefully we’ll have an even better crowd next game out and help our team respond.”

