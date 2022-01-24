With brutal February ahead, the Longhorns gear up for a men's basketball game against TCU

Hookem

Tuesday’s game

8 p.m., Schollmaier Arena (capacity 8,500), Fort Worth

TV/radio: ESPNU/104.9

About the series: Texas leads 113-68. The Longhorns have won five straight in the series after a bumpy stretch in 2016-18. The Frogs are 7-1 at home this season. TCU’s only home loss was to No. 1 Baylor on Jan. 8.

About the Longhorns

Texas fell out of The Associated Press Top 25 poll Monday, and there’s nothing easy about the road ahead. TCU is No. 47 in KenPom’s overall Division I rankings. The Horns (No. 17 in KenPom) don’t face another team lower than 47th until Feb. 23 in the Frogs’ rematch. Thus, Tuesday’s game feels like a must-win, given where Texas is in the standings and what lies ahead. ... UT is the only Big 12 team with no wins over AP Top 25 teams. ... The Horns cannot be so careless with the ball. Beard’s squad had 20 turnovers in two of the past three games, many by the veteran forwards. “The solution for me is not for those guys to quit handling the ball,” Beard said. “I want those guys to handle the ball — they’re good players; they’re skilled players. I have a lot of confidence in them.” ... Texas still has a perfect 14-0 mark when it holds opponents under 60 points.

About the Horned Frogs

Here comes another stiff Big 12 challenge. While everyone has been focused on Baylor, Kansas and Texas Tech, Dixon’s squad has been piecing together league wins. TCU has beaten Kansas State on the road, Oklahoma at home and then No. 15 Iowa State on the road Saturday. ... Baugh scored a career-high 23 points and had six of his seven steals in the first half. Those seven steals tied for the third-most in TCU history and were the most since Greedy Daniels had eight against Grambling State in 2001. Iowa State’s only lead the entire day was at 4-2. The Frogs improved their all-time road record against AP Top 25 teams to 3-93. It was done with defense. The Cyclones were held to 30.9% shooting and went 3-for-26 from 3-point range. TCU also had a plus-13 rebounding edge with Miller getting a team-high eight boards.

