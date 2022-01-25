TCU fans, attempting the rattle Texas, merely galvanized the Longhorns in Big 12 road win

FORT WORTH — Not exactly Christian of the good folks at Texas Christian University to greet the visitors with, ahem, such unprintable sayings.

A record crowd of 8,412 — including a TCU-record 3,592 students — came to Schollmaier Arena expecting to see the Horned Frogs beat the inconsistent bunch from Austin.

Instead, Texas was galvanized Tuesday night in a rather dominating 73-50 win.

“It’s embarrassing,” TCU guard Mike Miles said. “We got our you-know-what kicked.”

A demoralized Jamie Dixon didn’t have any answers, either. “I haven’t had many losses like this,” the TCU coach said. “This is bad.”

Golden: Texas' Beard top priority must be to find the right roster mix

The Longhorns have probably let out a few expletives themselves lately while sliding completely out of the Associated Press Top 25. The analytics may say Texas is a good team, but the humans watching the games have a slight difference of opinion.

The Horns (15-5, 5-3 Big 12) have something to prove in February. Texas at least has a little bit of a running start. If UT can beat Tennessee on Saturday, coach Chris Beard’s club will carry a three-game winning streak into what is easily this program’s toughest month in ages.

UT’s Timmy Allen had 16 points and eight rebounds. Courtney Ramey 14 points, Andrew Jones chipped in 12 more and Marcus Carr had 11. Brock Cunningham was out there doing Cunningham-like things, grabbing a season-high seven rebounds and tying his career high with four assists.

Texas dominated the offensive glass 15-9 and had a plus-10 advantage overall. That led to 15 more shots than TCU (13-4, 3-3) got the entire game.

“We were dialed in,” Beard said. “TCU's really good. I think it was more about what we were doing tonight than what they weren't doing.”

More: Texas men snap two-game losing streak in win over Oklahoma State

The Longhorns are tied for third place in the league standings having played mostly the teams at the bottom. To close out the regular season, they have six games against teams ranked 13th or higher in the Top 25 — two each against No. 4 Baylor, No. 5 Kansas and No. 13 Texas Tech. Don’t forget about the road trips to Oklahoma (Feb. 15) and West Virginia (Feb. 26).

At least this team is playing with no fear, none whatsoever.

Ramey buried a 3-pointer and then pointed to a family friend in the stands. Officials hit him with a technical foul for … pointing?

Tre Mitchell threw down a monster dunk and appeared to slap the ball so hard, it bounced into the stands. He got a technical for … dunking too hard?

Officials let it slide when Allen scored on a nice interior move and flexed toward the Texas bench.

For the first time this season, the Horns played with an undeniable swagger. They were the group that just knew they would win.

“Speaking of swag, that was (Beard’s) message for us, to just get out of our shells and just play tough and play with that swag,” Ramey said. “Timmy does a good job with that, and we just follow his lead.

“Coach talks about not getting techs, but I mean, if we’re winning, then we should probably get a couple more techs,” Ramey added with a grin. Reporters may never hear from him again.

Asked about those technicals, Beard said, “The fight and the competitiveness, there’s nothing wrong with that.”

Texas fans are done listening to TCU fans for a while, too. The Horns won during the football season and just hired away longtime Frogs coach Gary Patterson. The small minority of UT fans in Schollmaier Arena couldn’t be heard early, but they were noticeable when Texas went on a 12-2 run.

Ramey shook off his defender and hit a 16-footer. Mitchell missed a 3-pointer, but Cunningham came out of nowhere for the offensive rebound. Jones finished the possession with a 3-pointer.

Cunningham scored on a pump fake and drive that should start his highlight reel. He was so on fire, he then scored on a reverse layup when he didn’t even have to reverse it.

In the second half, Texas turned two steals into two Devin Askew run-out layups. Ramey banked in a 3-pointer. Bishop passed to Cunningham, who found Carr for a 3-pointer.

For a team that has serious offensive struggles, Texas ran up a 20-point lead like it was nothing.

TCU was 2-for-16 from 3-point range and shot 36% overall. “There’s no right answer other than the fact they out-toughed us,” TCU’s Emanuel Miller said.

Texas better get tough considering the road ahead. Beard really doesn’t like to acknowledge the bigger picture, preferring to focus on each day as it comes.

But there are some tough days ahead, for sure.

“I think the past couple games, our mindset is to win and win by any means,” Ramey said. “Tonight's game was just us playing for each other. And it was just fun to play for your teammates and then playing through mistakes and having your teammates back.”

Contact Brian Davis by phone or text at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com or @BDavisAAS.