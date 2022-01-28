How to watch, stream Texas basketball vs. Tennessee Volunteers

The Texas men's basketball team will face Tennessee in the Big 12/SEC Challenge at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 at the Erwin Center in Austin.

In their previous game Jan. 25, the Longhorns dominated TCU 73-50 in front of a record crowd numbering 8,412 at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth.

“It’s embarrassing,” TCU guard Mike Miles said. “We got our you-know-what kicked.”

Jamie Dixon, head coach of the Horned Frogs, didn’t have any answers, either. “I haven’t had many losses like this,” the TCU coach said. “This is bad.”

Texas dominated the offensive glass 15-9 and had a plus-10 advantage overall. That led to 15 more shots than TCU (13-4, 3-3) got the entire game.

“We were dialed in,” Beard said. “TCU's really good. I think it was more about what we were doing tonight than what they weren't doing.”

The win at TCU brought the Longhorns' overall record to 15-5, including 5-3 in the Big 12.

The Longhorns are tied for third place in the Big 12 standings. To close out the regular season, Texas has six games against teams ranked 13th or higher in the Top 25 — two each against No. 4 Baylor, No. 5 Kansas and No. 13 Texas Tech.

But first comes the match-up against Tennessee. Currently 14-5 overall including 5-3 in the SEC, Tennessee won 78-71 against Florida in their previous game Jan. 26.

How to watch Texas basketball vs. Tennessee Volunteers in the Big 12/SEC Challenge

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29

Where: Erwin Center in Austin

TV, Streaming: ESPN

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network

