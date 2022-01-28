Texas needs big crowd, big energy, big win vs. No. 18 Tennessee in Big 12/SEC Challenge

Saturday’s game

7 p.m., Erwin Center (capacity 16,540)

TV/radio: ESPN / 104.9

About the series: Tied 3-3. Texas won the last matchup 97-78 in 2007, when the teams played in the StubHub! Legends Classic in Newark, N.J. The teams are expected to start playing annually when Texas joins the SEC, possibly starting in the 2025-26 season.

About the Longhorns: Saturday is another chance for Texas to get its first win over a Top 25 team. ... Credit the Horns for showing remarkable poise and focus during Tuesday’s win at TCU. The rambunctious crowd didn’t rattle the players much at all. That intensity will get cranked up next Tuesday at Texas Tech and throughout February. “There’ll be some environments as tough as that, but I don’t think there’ll be anything more tough,” Beard said. “We look forward to playing in many more atmospheres before that.” ... Allen has quietly gotten stronger in recent games, averaging 14 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last three. ... The Erwin Center doors will open at 5:30 p.m., 30 minutes earlier than normal, to accommodate what is expected to be a near-capacity crowd.

About the Volunteers: Like any Barnes team, the Vols’ signature is defense. This year’s squad ranks among the top 40 nationally in scoring defense, allowing 63.1 points per game. And this team is on a roll, having won three straight over Vanderbilt, LSU and Florida. ... Vescovi is eighth in the SEC in scoring while Chandler is 11th. Chandler also averages 2.2 steals per game, which is third in the league. ... After facing Texas, Tennessee is favored to win every remaining game in SEC play, according to KenPom. ... This will also be a homecoming for McNeil product Victor Bailey Jr., now a Vols senior. He’s started four games this season and has averaged 8 points per game in two seasons. ... This team doesn’t take any gruff. After storming back from a double-digit deficit to beat Florida on Wednesday, players from both teams got into a shoving match during the postgame handshake line.

-Brian Davis