Texas scores one point in the last 5:32 but it was the game winner vs. No. 18 Tennessee

Texas officials went all out to welcome Rick Barnes back to Austin.

The huge “Thank You Coach Barnes” sign hung outside the Erwin Center was an impressive start. It was the first thing Barnes and his Tennessee players saw when they got off the bus Saturday.

“Had the chance to see some people that I dearly love to death,” the former Texas coach said. “I’ve kind of grown old with many of them. But it was special, it really was.”

Texas coaches and players wore special shirts, and a pregame video tribute was a special touch. The Longhorns even gave Barnes and his 18th-ranked Volunteers 16 points in the last five minutes or so just make it interesting. Or terrifying, depending on one’s preference for block T logos.

Texas scored just one point in the last 5:32, but it was the game winner. UT’s Timmy Allen made the second of two free throws with 6.2 seconds left, and Tennessee's Josiah-Jordan James missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Horns escaped with a 52-51 win as Barnes’ homecoming went off without a hitch, at least as far as the home team was concerned. Finally, Texas (16-5, 5-3 Big 12) has a win over a top-25 team and a three-game winning streak. The first sellout crowd (16,540) since February 2016 sure liked it, too.

“We won the game. Nothing disappointing tonight in Austin, Texas,” Longhorns coach Chris Beard said. “That was a win against an NCAA Tournament team with the all-time winningest coach in this program's history coming back. So I don't think there's anything disappointing about tonight.”

Beard shouldn’t expect anything remotely as kind Tuesday in his first trip back to Texas Tech. Out in Lubbock, Tech students were already setting up tents Saturday night to camp out for Tuesday’s game. The atmosphere there will be vicious.

“We’re just focused on ourselves,” Allen said. “You know, there’s a lot of hate, a lot of rah-rah going on about it. But we’re going into the game with one goal. We understand it’s going be a hostile environment, but we think we’re built for this.”

Last Tuesday, Texas not only survived the hostile environment in Fort Worth but thrived in it. On Saturday, Tennessee (14-6, 5-3 SEC) turned the defensive pressure up to full blast down the stretch and Texas didn’t wilt.

OK, so maybe the Horns muddled through in an unsightly fashion. Allen threw a sensational bounce pass to Andrew Jones for a layup. Courtney Ramey (18 points) swished a 3-pointer in the right corner. Then Allen scored again, and Texas was up 17 points.

Ramey’s up-and-under move gave Texas a 51-35 lead with 5:32 remaining. Then the Vols got two quick buckets, and James hit a 3-pointer. Suddenly, Barnes’ group was back within nine. No worries, right?

Well, Zakai Zeigler hit a 3-pointer. And scored on a driving layup. And then again by piercing the Texas defense for another bucket. Now the Vols were down by two. Then, McNeil product Victor Bailey Jr., also having a homecoming moment of his own, tied things up with an aggressive layup. Gulp.

“We didn’t do a great job handling the lead,” Beard said. “But I would say that we had some poise and key moments.”

On Texas’ last possession, Allen got the ball about 10 feet from the basket. He tried a turnaround jumper that was no good, but got the foul call. He missed the first free throw but made the second after a timeout, giving Texas a one-point lead.

On Tennessee’s last possession, Barnes said, “We couldn’t ask for a better look.” Once James’ 3-pointer missed, UT’s Christian Bishop slapped the ball away from the rim as the horn sounded.

Texas shot 54% and went 7-for-16 from 3-point range. Setting aside the last five minutes, the Horns’ defense was solid. The Vols shot 36% overall and made only five of 18 shots from long range.

“Interesting game, a lot to learn from,” Beard said. “Always better to learn from a win.”

Afterward, Tennessee reporters wanted to know about how the second half unfolded. But Barnes couldn’t help himself. He talked at length about coming back to Austin.

“I don’t think I could ever say I’m glad it’s over when I’ve had a chance to see so many beautiful, wonderful people that have been a big part of my life,” Barnes said.

“You know, I’ve honestly missed seeing Leon Black here tonight. I miss Darrell Royal being here,” he added, referencing two late UT coaches. “I talked to Mack (Brown), and I kidded with him and said, ‘We can win the game and I’m going to walk in here with you on FaceTime and let you address the media.’ But I do miss all that. I miss Augie Garrido. I miss those guys.”

Barnes let his grandson, Caleb, sit next to him on the Tennessee bench the entire game. Caleb’s birthday was Friday, and Barnes said, “I just love him to death. He knows he’s got me where he wants me, too.”

Now the story can be told. Barnes has been asked to play Texas before in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, but it never felt right. Maybe he didn’t want to face his Texas successor Shaka Smart the last six seasons. But with Beard’s push to “Unite the Family” and this being the last year of the Erwin Center, Barnes felt different.

“Knowing they’re going to close the building,” Barnes said, “I said we need to do this.”

Maybe Barnes will come back to Austin a bunch of times when Texas moves into the SEC. Maybe by then, this won’t be so emotional.

“We wish those guys the best, and I just want to tell coach Barnes we love him,” Beard said, “and thanks for everything he did for Texas basketball and really still continues to do.”

