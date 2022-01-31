Texas ex Bert ‘Tito’ Beveridge gives $20 million to help fund basketball practice facility

Bert Beveridge, the Texas ex who founded Tito’s Handmade Vodka, is contributing $20 million to his alma mater to help fund multiple practice facilities for Longhorns sports.

His investment will go toward the $60 million men’s and women’s basketball and rowing practice facility that's under construction adjacent to the new Moody Center. Some of the money will also be used in the football practice facility, according to a university statement.

“What a tremendous show of support and Longhorn pride from Tito Beveridge through the philanthropic generosity of Tito’s,” Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte said in the statement.

Construction of the $338 million Moody Center is being financed in full by Oak View Group, a private company. Texas is merely a tenant in the new arena with access to 60 calendar dates as part of a 35-year arrangement, according to the terms of the contract.

But where will be the basketball teams practice? Last February, UT regents approved $60 million for a 75,200-square-foot facility where the basketball teams and the rowing team can work 365 days a year. The three-story project is scheduled to be completed this summer.

Moody Center and the new basketball practice facility will replace the Erwin Center and Cooley Pavilion. Those facilities will be torn down to make way for UT Dell Medical School expansion on the east side of Red River Street.

Beveridge’s contribution, announced Monday, does not include naming rights for the practice facility, according to a university source.

“The education I received at UT changed the course of my life,” Beveridge said in a statement. “When you study geology, you study all the sciences. It opened my eyes to what an incredible gift it is to be alive. I value this education to this day and am forever grateful to The University for enriching my life experience in so many ways.”

Through the charitable arm of Beveridge’s company, Tito’s Vodka has given $7 million to the university thus far. The company gave money to the College of Natural Sciences for high-end equipment and to study predictive models about controlling the spread of COVID-19 and other viruses.

“Giving back to student-athletes complements the support we provide to science research at UT,” Beveridge said in the statement. “We hope this gift helps Longhorns excel both on and off the field throughout their lives, that they find something they love to do that they are good at, and that they share these passions and talents with their communities.”

Said UT President Jay Hartzell, “They understand the special role that athletics play in the fabric of our university, and I’m deeply grateful for this investment that will support our student-athletes in their pursuit of college degrees and championships.”

