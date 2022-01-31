Big 12’s top two defenses, Texas and Texas Tech, set to battle for every single point

Tuesday’s game

8 p.m., Lubbock, United Supermarkets Arena (capacity 15,000)

TV/radio: ESPN/104.9 The Horn

About the series: Texas leads 88-63. The Red Raiders no doubt had the upper hand while Beard was coaching in Lubbock. Tech has won seven of the past nine games. Shaka Smart’s Horns did eliminate Beard’s squad from the Big 12 Tournament last year with a 67-66 win.

About the Longhorns: Allen has become one of Texas’ most consistent performers, averaging 11.9 points and 6.8 rebounds in Big 12 play. Beard said the Horns wanted him to take the final shot Saturday against Tennessee in that 13-foot range. Allen missed the jumper, but he drew the foul and hit the eventual winning free throw. “I think he’s playing his best basketball now that we’re in February,” Beard said. “I can’t wait to coach him in February and March.” ... Ramey is 12-for-23 shooting in the past two games and 6-for-10 from 3-point range. ... After Tuesday’s game in Lubbock, Texas has a tough schedule, but the games won’t have such incredible secondary storylines; Texas will be home against Iowa State on Saturday and then host Kansas on ESPN’s “Big Monday” telecast.

About the Red Raiders: Anyone who thought the Red Raiders would fall off the map with Adams in charge must be sorely disappointed. Tech has beaten No. 13 Tennessee (57-52, OT), No. 6 Kansas (75-67) and No. 1 Baylor (65-62). Adams’ bunch ran through Mississippi State on Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge with a 76-50 victory. ... Texas has the Big 12’s best scoring defense, allowing 54.5 points per game. But Tech is No. 2 (60.3 ppg). ... Williams is a terrific scorer while McCullar is there to help gobble up rebounds. But this is no one- or two-man show. The Raiders had 20 assists against the Bulldogs, meaning a lot of players can get involved. “It makes it difficult for opponents to scout you and focus on one or two guys,” Adams said. “You look down our lineup and we have a lot of guys that can score double figures — nearly the entire team can.”

Contact Brian Davis by phone or text at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com or @BDavisAAS.