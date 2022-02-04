No. 20 Iowa State has long struggled in Austin but is snapping all sorts of losing streaks

Hookem

Saturday’s game

1 p.m., Erwin Center (capacity 16,540)

TV/radio: LHN/104.9

About the series: Texas leads 26-19. Iowa State won 79-70 in Ames on Jan. 15. The Horns had respectable numbers across the board, but also a season-high 20 turnovers, which resulted in 23 points for the Cyclones.

More:‘Wherever we go, that’s what it is’: Texas should be ready for anything after Lubbock trip

About the Longhorns: Beard said the Longhorns were “gritty” in Tuesday’s loss to Texas Tech. In his review, he pointed toward UT’s 40% shooting as a possible culprit. The Horns were also 6-for-23 from 3-point range. The Red Raiders were 8-for-19 from long range. “We were right there,” Beard said. “We got some great shots tonight. Open looks. Basketball is a game of making shots. You know, when you make them, it's a lot easier.” ... It’ll be difficult for Texas on nights when certain players don’t contribute. Allen (five points, five rebounds), Mitchell (six points, two rebounds) and Andrew Jones (four points, 1 of 7 from the field) were all held below their standards. ... Jase Febres must give Beard a reason to keep playing him. The 3-point shooter who has battled left knee issues is 0-for-6 from long range in his last six games.

About the Cyclones: Austin hasn’t been kind to the folks from Ames. The Cyclones have won only twice at the Erwin Center (2005, 2015). But this is the year Iowa State is breaking one streak after another. Otzelberger’s squad snapped a 28-game road losing streak and a 19-game streak to Top 25 opponents. The Cyclones will feel good coming to Austin knowing they have already beaten the Horns once. ... Brockington had 24 points Tuesday as Iowa State lost to No. 10 Kansas. The Jayhawks had 22 turnovers but still shot 56% for the win. ... Otzelberger is 1-1 vs. the Horns all-time as a coach. He lost to UT while coaching South Dakota State in the 2019 NIT. ... Kalscheur and UT’s Marcus Carr were teammates at Minnesota. Kalscheur had a team-high 22 points against Carr and the Horns and went 6-for-12 from 3-point range.

Contact Brian Davis by phone or text at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com or @BDavisAAS.